Police investigate robbery of Killeen business

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are on the scene of a robbery in Killeen. 

The incident happened Tuesday just before noon at the Cash Store on Rancier Avenue. Killeen police said that two men entered the business, displayed weapons and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The incident is under investigation. 

