Nursing home in West reaches settlement after explosion

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
A local police department and its employee association are responding to a woman's claims that officers used excessive force while arresting her. The woman didn't make a complaint to police, rather posting about it to social media.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
