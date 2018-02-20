Twin Peaks biker’s trial to be held on original date of Carrizal’s retrial

The retrial of the president of the Dallas Chapter of the Bandidos Christopher Jacob Carrizal scheduled for April 2 has been postponed.

Twin Peaks biker Cody Ledbetter, who had requested a priority setting for trial, will be tried on that date instead.

This comes after McLennan County District Court Judge granted a request from Carrizal’s new attorney to postpone the retrial date.

Last year, the biker’s first trial ended in a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Christopher Lewis, who is representing Carrizal, asked for a change of date because he said he has a federal trial scheduled for the same day in Dallas. In addition, he said the continuance would allow him to better prepare for trial.

Lewis who was appointed to take Carrizal’s case last month said he received 1.94 terabytes of evidence on Feb. 12.

He requested for the trial to be scheduled no sooner than September 2018.

Ledbetter’s trial is set to start on April 2 at 9 a.m.

