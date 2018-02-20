Owner of George’s Restaurant donates $2,500 to sheriff’s cold case unit

Sammy Citrano presented the check to McLennan County Commissioners on Tuesday. (Source: KXXV)

The owner of George’s Restaurant in Waco donated $2,500 to the newly formed McLennan County Sheriff’s Office cold case unit.

Recently, Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced it solved the 1982 murder of Beth Bramlett.

On Tuesday, George’s Owner Sammy Citrano presented the check to McLennan County Commissioners. The donation is expected to help with expenses involved in the investigations, including those associated with travel.

