Increased security at North Belton Middle School after threat

North Belton Middle School in Temple will be increasing security on Tuesday after an active shooter threat was posted to social media.

The Facebook post claims there will be an active shooting on the campus.

Temple Police say they don't believe the threat is credible, but extra resource officers will be at the middle school as a precaution.

North Belton Middle School Principal Joe Brown says the school is working with Temple Police as they investigate, and that student safety is their highest priority.

