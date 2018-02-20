Attendance at North Belton Middle School at 60 percent after active shooter threat

North Belton Middle School in Temple will be increasing security on Tuesday after an active shooter threat was posted to social media.

Elizabeth Cox with Belton ISD said only 60 percent of students attended school. Attendance averages about 95 percent normally.

Temple Police say they don't believe the threat is credible, but extra resource officers will be at the middle school as a precaution. Police began investigating the nonspecific threat within Belton ISD over the weekend.

North Belton Middle School Principal Joe Brown says the school is working with Temple Police as they investigate, and that student safety is their highest priority.

Belton Super Intendant Dr. Susan Kinacannon released the following statement in response:

"Belton ISD has been working closely with the Temple Police Department regarding a social media post that mentioned a threat to North Belton Middle School. The post was not considered credible by the Temple Police Department. However, they are investigating to determine the source of the post. School is operating as normal today, although there is an increased presence of law enforcement on campus. The safety of our students is a priority and we take all threats seriously. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about what they are sharing on social media and stress the importance of reporting threats to adults as soon as they are received. Our principals are available to discuss concerns with parents."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.