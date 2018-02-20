Baylor baseball hosts Dallas Baptist

Baylor baseball finishes its four-game home stand to begin the season with a 4:35 p.m. CT game against No. 16 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.