Baylor baseball hosts Dallas Baptist - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball hosts Dallas Baptist

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball finishes its four-game home stand to begin the season with a 4:35 p.m. CT game against No. 16 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Aggie Softball reschedules Tuesday game

    Aggie Softball reschedules Tuesday game

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:08 AM EST2018-02-20 05:08:53 GMT

    Due to inclement weather expected in the College Station area, Tuesday’s game between Texas A&M and Lamar has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 28.

    More >>

    Due to inclement weather expected in the College Station area, Tuesday’s game between Texas A&M and Lamar has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 28.

    More >>

  • MCC continues diamond dominance

    MCC continues diamond dominance

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:07 AM EST2018-02-20 05:07:35 GMT

    The McLennan Highlanders pounded the Wharton Pioneers 11-1 this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark to improve their overall record to 11-3 on the season.

    More >>

    The McLennan Highlanders pounded the Wharton Pioneers 11-1 this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark to improve their overall record to 11-3 on the season.

    More >>

  • Baylor baseball hosts Dallas Baptist

    Baylor baseball hosts Dallas Baptist

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-20 05:06:31 GMT

    Baylor baseball finishes its four-game home stand to begin the season with a 4:35 p.m. CT game against No. 16 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball finishes its four-game home stand to begin the season with a 4:35 p.m. CT game against No. 16 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly