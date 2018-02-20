Baylor baseball's Bradford earns Big 12 pitcher of the week

Baylor baseball sophomore LHP Cody Bradford earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Bradford, who notched his first career Big 12 weekly award, earned the win Friday vs. Houston Baptist, tossing eight innings while allowing one hit and one walk with a career-high eight strikeouts. The Aledo, Texas, native helped Baylor post its first one-hitter since March 11, 2011 vs. Louisiana Tech and shutout an opponent in its first game of a season for the first time since a 7-0 win vs. Northwestern State in Waco on Feb. 5, 2000.

The award marks the first this season for Baylor from the Big 12 and the first since Shea Langeliers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on May 22, 2017. Bradford is the first pitcher to garner the honor for the program since Troy Montemayor on May 15, 2017. Under third-year head coach Steve Rodriguez, the Bears have collected nine Big 12 weekly accolades.