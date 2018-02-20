BU softball shares Big 12 honors

Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni and senior centerfielder Jessie Scroggins swept both the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Big 12 Player of the Week, respectively, announced Monday by the conference office.

Rodoni completely dominated the opposing lineups, standing as the only pitcher in the country to notch two complete game wins over ranked opponents over the weekend, defeating No. 24/rv McNeese State and No. 9/9 Alabama.

The Los Banos, Calif., native improved to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 over the weekend, making three appearances and two starts. She finished play in the Black & Gold Invitational in Hattiesburg, Miss., with 17.0 innings of work, tied for most in the conference, a 0.82 ERA and .143 opposing batting average.

Allowing just eight hits and two runs, her 21 strikeouts and 8.65 strikeouts/7 innings pitched far outpaced the Big 12.

One of the top performances in her young career came in the final game of the weekend, shutting down an Alabama lineup that had scored 10 or more runs in each of its previous six games and collecting eight strikeouts.

The award is the second-straight weekly honor from the conference for Rodoni, marking the second in Rodoni’s two-plus seasons at Baylor. The nod is the 35th awarded to a BU pitcher in program history. A Lady Bear pitcher has taken home at least one weekly honor from the conference each of the last eight years, with four or more awards each of the last two seasons.

Scroggins paced the Big 12 in batting average over the weekend, going 8-for-13 at the plate, good for a .615 hitting clip.

The Lakewood, Calif., native drove in three RBI and scored three, also saving her strongest game of the season for the biggest to date in 2018.

Facing two-time All-American pitcher, Alexis Osorio, for Alabama, Scroggins lit into the Crimson Tide with a 3-for-3 day, adding a double and a run.

The nod is the first Big 12 weekly honor for Scroggins, the 26th conference player of the week honor for BU.

The Lady Bears swept the awards for the first time since March 7, 2017, when Goose McGlaun and Kelsee Selman both took home their respective honors.