Aggie baseball earns SEC POTW honors

Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week following the Aggies' three-game sweep of Rhode Island over the weekend, the league announced on Monday.



The Hebron, Texas, native made an immediate impact in his first weekend, including serving up some Olsen Magic with a walk-off, two-run single in the Aggies’ 4-3 victory Saturday. He batted .467 (7-for-15) on the weekend with four runs, one double, one triple, one home run and three RBI.

After going 0-for-5 in his collegiate debut, DeLoach rebounded to go 7-for-10 on Saturday and Sunday. He hit 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI on Saturday and followed it up with a 3-for-5 effort in the finale, including his first career home run. He scored three runs in Sunday’s 10-2 victory.



It marks the second consecutive season an Aggie has picked up SEC Freshman of the Week recognition following the opening weekend. Last year, Braden Shewmake earned the first of his two honors following a sweep of Bowling Green. Logan Foster and Hunter Coleman each earned SEC Freshman of the Week once last season. Others to garner the honor, include Jonathan Moroney (2013), Matt Kent (2013), Hunter Melton (2013) and Nick Banks (2014).



The Aggies take the field again Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin before opening up a three-game home series with Cornell on Friday.