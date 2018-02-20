UMHB women's basketball earns ASC POTW

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Aubrie Elliott has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 18th. Elliott is the fourth different UMHB women’s basketball player to earn ASC Player of the Week honors this season.

Elliott, a junior forward from Midland High School, averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds off the bench over two games for the Cru last week. She opened the week with 23 points and 11 rebounds as UMHB clinched the ASC West Division title with a win over Sul Ross State. Elliott then scored 18 points and pulled down six boards as the Cru closed out the regular season with a victory at Howard Payne. Elliott shot 64 percent from the field and hit 63 percent from three-point range over the two contests.

The UMHB women finished the regular season at 21-4 overall and went 14-3 in ASC play. The Cru won the ASC West for the second time in program history and have already tied the school’s Division III era record for wins in a season. UMHB will be a #1 seed in the ASC Championship Tournament and will open against East Division #4 seed Louisiana College in a 2:30 PM First Round game Thursday in Richardson.