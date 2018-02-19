Report: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead

An officer-involved shooting in Austin started off with a taxicab hijacking, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The newspaper reported that the shooting started in Southeast Austin Monday evening. Austin police pursued the hijacked taxicab and it ended up in the 4900 block of Edge Creek Drive. There was a SWAT call and the shooting, though it was unclear if anyone was injured.

Austin police told the Statesman that the suspect was in a vehicle at the apartment complex when he pointed a weapon at officers. Officers fired at the suspect.

No other details were released.

