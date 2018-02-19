Waco police find missing man - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police find missing man

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Updated by Charles Williams, Producer
(Source: Waco Police) (Source: Waco Police)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police have ended their search for a missing man. 

Police said that Ben Rodriguez, 54, was last seen Friday. Rodriguez has an amputated right leg and has a history of severe heart and kidney problems. 

They said Monday night that they found Rodriguez unharmed in a local hospital.

