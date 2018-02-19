Police ask for help finding missing man

Waco police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Police said that Ben Rodriguez, 54, was last seen Friday. Rodriguez has an amputated right leg and has a history of severe heart and kidney problems. The family does not know what he was last wearing.

Officers do not have any vehicle information associated with Rodriguez and have no leads as to where he could have gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

