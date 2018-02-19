Officials: Fire started due to grass fire spread by wind

A home and shed are a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

Belton Fire Department reported to the scene just after 1:50 p.m.

Officials on scene said the fire started after someone was doing minor welding repairs to the home located on Sparta Road and FM 439.

The fire spread from the home to the shed but was contained from spreading to other structures nearby.

The home burned five acres, according to authorities. The home and shed were a total loss.

