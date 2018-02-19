Flood watch issued for areas in Central Texas

We have been asking for it...so here it comes Central Texas! We are finally in an active pattern that will bring rain to all of the areas.

The heaviest amounts will be along and east of I-35. 2-4 inches of rain are likely, with higher totals possible. Since we've been in a drought, it will take awhile for the ground to saturate. That is why I think Wednesday will bring a better chance of some street/creek flooding in our area.

Tonight: An area of showers and storms should develop across west Texas and push into the area after midnight. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Tuesday: Showers and storms look likely, especially during the morning hours. We may see more scattered activity in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday Night: Another round of showers and storms with locally heavy rain is possible.

Wednesday: A cold front will move in from the north, giving us a good chance of rain throughout the day. Locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will start off in the 60s in the morning, dropping into the 40s in the afternoon.

