Over 100,000 pounds of chicken recalled from Waco plant after equipment failure

The USDA said the recall involves about 101,310 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties. (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has issued a recall for over 101,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties that might have been contaminated with rubber after an equipment failure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the patties were produced and packed on Sept. 6, 2017.

The products under recall are 30-pound boxes with six five-pound clear bags containing "GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties," with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400. The products have the number "P-20728" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped nationwide, including to institutions and schools.

The issue was discovered after a customer complained on Feb. 13, 2018, the USDA said.

The USDA is urging customers not to consume these products and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is based in Waco.

