Trump tells Cornyn he's open to tweaking gun background check system

By Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune, Feb. 19, 2018

President Donald Trump told U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Friday that he backs efforts by Texas' senior senator to revamp the nation's background check system for purchasing firearms, the White House confirmed Monday.

Cornyn is taking the lead among Senate Republicans on legislation that would increase government accountability with the background check system and address "bump stocks," mechanisms that can essentially transform firearms into automatic weapons.

"The President spoke to Senator Cornyn on Friday about the bi-partisan bill he and Sen. Murphy introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system."

Cornyn is a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over gun legislation. He is also the Senate majority whip, the second-ranking Republican in the chamber.

The newest push on gun legislation comes after 17 people were killed on Wednesday at a Parkland, Florida high school.