Waco officer struck by side of vehicle, police looking for suspect

The Waco Police Department said that an officer was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning at the Whataburger on South 7th St.

Police said the officer had just gotten off work from an off-duty job, and he decided to stop at the Whataburger. The Waco officer and an off-duty Robinson police officer saw a car back out of the parking lot and hit the vehicle behind him.

The two officers attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, but police said that he aimed the vehicle at the officer and narrowly missed running him over. The Waco officer was struck by the side of the vehicle.

The suspect jumped a curb to flee the scene, but police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and impound it. They are still working to identify the suspect and are working with Whataburger to collect surveillance video.

Police ask that if you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect please contact them at (254)750-7500.

Police said that the officer sustained minor injuries, mainly bruising and is at work on Monday.

