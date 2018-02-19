Temple area house fire displaces one person

One person has been displaced after a house fire in the southwest Temple area on Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 7 p.m. to the 6300 block of Pat Cole, and when they arrived observed a wood-frame house off the road engulfed in flames. They had the fire under control around 7:45 p.m.

Nobody was hurt. The home's occupant told firefighters no one else was in the house.

The house and its contents are considered a total loss. Crews kept the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey is investigating the fire's cause, as the property is located in an area not within Temple city limits.

The American Red Cross will help the person displaced find temporary arrangements.

Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple EMS, Bell County Sheriff's Office and Oncor Electric all responded to this fire.

