No. 1 Baylor A&T Topples No. 4 Quinnipiac on Road

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (3-0) took down the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) 282.930-278.055 on Sunday morning at TD Bank Sports Center.

The Bears and Bobcats found themselves tied at 38.00 after the compulsory event, but the Bears pulled ahead after winning the acro and pyramid events, taking a 96.70-95.50 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Quinnipiac cut into the Bears’ lead by winning the toss event, 29.35-29.10. Baylor answered right back by taking the tumbling event, 56.350-55.670. In the final event, the Bears solidified their victory with a 100.78-97.53 win in the team event, bringing the final score to 282.930-278.055.