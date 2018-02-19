No. 17 Women Fall 76-55 To No. 2 Mississippi State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 17 Women Fall 76-55 To No. 2 Mississippi State

The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell 76-55 to No. 2 Mississippi State inside Humphrey Coliseum Sunday.

The Bulldogs (28-0, 14-0 SEC) came out of the gates with an 11-0 run, and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Texas A&M (20-8, 9-5 SEC) cut the deficit to as few as six in the second quarter, but trailed 36-25 at halftime. Mississippi State used an 11-2 run midway through the third quarter to take control of the game for good.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies (20-8, 9-5 SEC) with 31 points, her fifth 30+ point game of the season, and the third-most points scored by a Texas A&M freshman in a single-game, trailing only her own performances at USC and South Carolina.

Anriel Howard had her fourth straight double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Victoria Vivians led Missisippi State with 26 points, and made five of the Bulldogs’ 10 3-pointers.

The Aggies next game is Thursday, February 22 at Arkansas as the Aggies play their final road game of the regular season. Texas A&M’s regular season finale is February 25 against No. 13 Missouri at Reed Arena, with tip set for 3 p.m., and Senior Day activities starting at approximately 2:40 p.m.

