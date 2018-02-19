Baylor Baseball Takes Series Rubber Match v Houston Baptist, 6-3 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Takes Series Rubber Match v Houston Baptist, 6-3

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball posted a 6-3 win in the series rubber match against Houston Baptist on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (2-1) used a three-run third inning to take the season-opening series over the Huskies (1-2).

Shea Langeliers put BU on the board in the first inning with a laser home run off the left field foul pole, scoring Richard Cunningham after a leadoff double.

HBU answered in the third with three unearned runs on a walk, error, single and double. But the Bears countered in the bottom half to regain the lead. Davis Wendzel led off with a walk and Andy Thomas singled. After a Cole Haring sacrifice bunt moved the runners up, T.J. Raguse delivered a go-ahead, two-run single up the middle. Raguse advanced to second on the throw home and scored on a two-out single by Davion Downey for a 5-3 lead.

BU added to the lead with a solo homer by Wendzel in the fourth. Then the bullpen took over after starter Hayden Kettler was replaced in the sixth inning. Jacob Ashkinos tossed three scoreless, hitless innings to get to Troy Montemayor, who closed the door in the ninth.

Kettler (1-0) earned the win, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Montemayor notched his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth. HBU starter Daniel Endsley (0-1) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Baylor A&T Topples No. 4 Quinnipiac on Road

    No. 1 Baylor A&T Topples No. 4 Quinnipiac on Road

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-02-19 05:26:46 GMT
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (3-0) took down the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) 282.930-278.055 on Sunday morning at TD Bank Sports Center. The Bears and Bobcats found themselves tied at 38.00 after the compulsory event, but the Bears pulled ahead after winning the acro and pyramid events, taking a 96.70-95.50 lead into halftime. In the second half, Quinnipiac cut into the Bears’ lead by winning the tos...More >>
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (3-0) took down the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) 282.930-278.055 on Sunday morning at TD Bank Sports Center. The Bears and Bobcats found themselves tied at 38.00 after the compulsory event, but the Bears pulled ahead after winning the acro and pyramid events, taking a 96.70-95.50 lead into halftime. In the second half, Quinnipiac cut into the Bears’ lead by winning the tos...More >>

  • No. 17 Women Fall 76-55 To No. 2 Mississippi State

    No. 17 Women Fall 76-55 To No. 2 Mississippi State

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-02-19 05:05:47 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M)(Source: Texas A&M)
    The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell 76-55 to No. 2 Mississippi State inside Humphrey Coliseum Sunday. The Bulldogs (28-0, 14-0 SEC) came out of the gates with an 11-0 run, and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Texas A&M (20-8, 9-5 SEC) cut the deficit to as few as six in the second quarter, but trailed 36-25 at halftime. Mississippi State used an 11-2 run midway through the third quarter to take control of the game for good. Chennedy Carter led the ...More >>
    The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell 76-55 to No. 2 Mississippi State inside Humphrey Coliseum Sunday. The Bulldogs (28-0, 14-0 SEC) came out of the gates with an 11-0 run, and led by as many as 17 in the first half. Texas A&M (20-8, 9-5 SEC) cut the deficit to as few as six in the second quarter, but trailed 36-25 at halftime. Mississippi State used an 11-2 run midway through the third quarter to take control of the game for good. Chennedy Carter led the ...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Takes Series Rubber Match v Houston Baptist, 6-3

    Baylor Baseball Takes Series Rubber Match v Houston Baptist, 6-3

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:03 AM EST2018-02-19 05:03:54 GMT
    Baylor baseball posted a 6-3 win in the series rubber match against Houston Baptist on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (2-1) used a three-run third inning to take the season-opening series over the Huskies (1-2). Shea Langeliers put BU on the board in the first inning with a laser home run off the left field foul pole, scoring Richard Cunningham after a leadoff double. HBU answered in the third with three unearned runs on a walk, error, single and double. But the Bear...More >>
    Baylor baseball posted a 6-3 win in the series rubber match against Houston Baptist on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (2-1) used a three-run third inning to take the season-opening series over the Huskies (1-2). Shea Langeliers put BU on the board in the first inning with a laser home run off the left field foul pole, scoring Richard Cunningham after a leadoff double. HBU answered in the third with three unearned runs on a walk, error, single and double. But the Bear...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly