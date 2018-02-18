Officials: Juvenile taken into police custody after making terroristic threat

Officials: Juvenile taken into police custody after making terro - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

A juvenile was taken into police custody after making terroristic threats, police say. 

College Station police received a call Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. after a juvenile posted on social media in reference to committing an act similar to a recent shooting at a Florida high school. 

After investigating, police determined the juvenile had made a credible threat. 

He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat. 

No other details were released. 

