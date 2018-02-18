Officials: Juvenile taken into police custody after making terroristic threat

A juvenile was taken into police custody after making terroristic threats, police say.

College Station police received a call Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. after a juvenile posted on social media in reference to committing an act similar to a recent shooting at a Florida high school.

After investigating, police determined the juvenile had made a credible threat.

He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.