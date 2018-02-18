Baylor Baseball Loses 5-2 to Houston Baptist

Baylor baseball lost 5-2 to Houston Baptist on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (1-1) were unable to hold off a late rally by the Huskies (1-1).

BU started the game with an early lead thanks to a leadoff home run by Andy Thomas in the second. But the lead only last until the fourth, as HBU scratched a run off BU starter Kyle Hill on a hit, walk, sacrifice bunt and RBI groundout.

The Bears had a one-out rally going in the fourth after a single by Davis Wendzel and walk by Thomas but no runs came of it.

Hill and reliever Tyler Thomas held the Huskies scoreless through seven innings. However, the Bears ran into trouble in the eighth as Luke Boyd gave up a leadoff single, hit a batter and balked before getting an out. Drew Robertson came on to try to keep the score even, but gave up a sac fly and RBI single.

In the bottom of the eighth, Josh Bissonette and Davion Downey had back-to-back two-out singles to no avail. HBU kept the pressure on with two more runs in the ninth on three singles and an error.

Baylor rallied in the bottom of the ninth but it wasn’t enough. With one out, Davis, Thomas and Cole Haring singled in succession to load the bases. T.J. Raguse then popped up to shallow center field and the ball dropped in to score Davis but Haring was forced out at second on a close play. Tucker Johnson grounded out to second on the next play to end the rally.

HBU reliever Matt Heck (1-0) picked up the win, giving up a hit in one inning. HBU reliever JT Newton earned the save, despite giving up one run on five hits in two innings with one strikeout. Boyd (0-1) took the loss for Baylor, allowing two runs on one hit in 0.1 frames.