Viral: Woman sends check to district representative with 'thoughts and prayers'

In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.

An Ontonagon, MI woman, according to Reddit, sent a check to Michigan U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (R). The message attached to the check read "Since you and your colleagues in Congress seem to feel that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution."

No dollar amount was put on the check, instead reading "thoughts + prayers."

Sent to Michigan GOP Rep. Jack Bergman pic.twitter.com/FKFGyDPlrA — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) February 17, 2018

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 students and staff. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

