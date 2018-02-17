Police: Woman arrested after firing shot at another person to scare them

A woman is in jail after police said she fired a shot during an argument to scare the other person.

College Station police said that the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday at the Days Inn Motel at 2514 Texas Avenue. A person called the police and said that an argument occurred between two known people and that one had displayed a firearm and discharged it.

The suspect, identified as Rebecca Coulter, went back into a room with two other people.

College Station police and SWAT teams were called to the scene. At 11:43 p.m. Friday, all of the occupants of the room surrendered.

Police said that Coulter had shot in the direction of another person to scare them. No injuries were reported.

Coulter was taken to the Brazos County Jail and charged with deadly conduct. Dedrick Henderson, 32, was also arrested and charged with failure to identify.

