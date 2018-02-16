Police officer 'discharges weapon' after man runs at officer

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Killeen Friday night.

It happened on the 2600 block of Cross Timber Drive. Police were dispatched to the scene at 6:23 p.m. When officers arrived to assist EMS, the officers noticed an ambulance involved in a crash. A man charged towards the officer and the officer discharged their weapon.

Killeen police said the man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in unknown condition. Police did not say if the man was shot by the officer or what injuries he obtained.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.

Per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

No other details were released.

