Man shot by police officer gunfire in jail for theft of an ambulance

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Killeen Friday night.

It happened on the 2600 block of Cross Timber Drive. Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 6:23 p.m. When officers arrived to assist EMS, the officers noticed an ambulance involved in a crash. A man charged towards the officer and the officer shot at the suspect. The suspect was taken to Baylor Scott & White to be treated.

On Feb. 21, Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Roberts said the suspect was released from the hospital and is in the Bell County Jail for theft of an ambulance.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.

Per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

No other details were released.

