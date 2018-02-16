BU women's tennis continues home stand

Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Both matches will be played at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Cub Tennis will be held one hour prior to each match. The free tennis clinics are open to kids 11 and under. Athletic wear is required, and tennis equipment is provided. There will be fan giveaways at both matches while supplies last, a Baylor Bear keychain on Saturday and kids sunglasses on Sunday.

The Lady Bears excelled in their first two dual matches with back-to-back sweeps over Western Michigan, 6-0, and New Mexico, 6-0, but have recently fallen at Kentucky, 4-1, at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 6-1 against Tulsa, 4-2 and against UCF, 5-2.

Baylor looks to continue to make progress at home with two more challenging weekend matches against the Rebels and the Hurricanes.

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-1) is on a two-match win streak after recording wins against No. 10 UCLA, 4-2, and No. 21 Texas, 4-2. The Rebels opened the season with four consecutive victories over Purdue, 5-2, TCU, 4-3, Oklahoma State, 4-1, and Memphis, 4-2. Ole Miss’ first loss came to top-ranked North Carolina, 4-2, in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

The Rebels boast two ranked players with Arianne Hartono at No. 25 and Tea Jandric at No. 124 in singles. They also have two ranked doubles pairs with Arianne Hartono and Alexa Bortles at No. 11 and Sabina Machalova and Natalie Suk slotted at No. 27.

No. 17 Miami (2-1) began dual match play with a victory over UC Santa Barbara, 4-0, before falling to then-ranked No. 13 Auburn, 4-2. The Hurricanes most recently defeated FGCU, 6-1.

Two Hurricanes are ranked in singles, Estela Perez-Somarriba at No. 16 and Sinead Lohan at No. 58. They also have a ranked doubles duo in Ana Madcur and Estela Perez-Somarriba at No. 33.