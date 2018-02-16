Lady Bears "Play 4 Kay" vs. Kansas

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0) host Kansas (11-14, 2-12) on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. It is the second time the teams will meet this season.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause. The first 250 kids in attendance will receive a free fidget spinner. For more information, visit www.baylorbears.com/play4kay.

PREGAME RECOGNITION

At the 12-minute mark, Baylor will recognize its Lady Bear radio crew of Rick May and Lori Fogleman, who plan to retire at the conclusion of the season. May has been the play-by-play voice on the Baylor Sports Network for Lady Bear games for the past 22 seasons. Fogleman has been on hand to provide analysis for 20 seasons.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FSSW with John Morris and Jim Haller calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.

WHAT’S IN A WIN

• Baylor would be on a 22-game win streak.

• The Lady Bears would have a 15-0 start to the Big 12 Conference season for the fourth time in the last seven years and the fourth time under head coach Kim Mulkey. In two of those seasons, 2011-12 and 2012-13, Baylor ran the table in conference play, 18-0.

• Baylor would have at least 25 wins in the first 26 games of a season for the third time in the last four seasons, the fifth time in the last seven years and the fifth time in Mulkey’s tenure.

• The Lady Bears would have a nine-game win streak against Kansas.

• If Baylor and Texas both win on Saturday, the Lady Bears will have an opportunity to clinch their eighth-straight and ninth overall regular season Big 12 title with a win in Austin on Monday.