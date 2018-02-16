A&M equestrian targets Auburn for top 5 clash

The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team looks to take control in the SEC standings as they travel to No. 2 Auburn at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at the Auburn University Horse Center.

The Aggies (8-3, 3-1 SEC) are looking for their third-consecutive victory after previously defeating No. 8 South Carolina and then-No. 6 Fresno State. A victory would put Texas A&M first in the SEC standings with only one conference matchup remaining before traveling to the SEC Championships on March 30-31.

In their last outing, the Maroon & White met No. 8 South Carolina at One Wood Farm where the Aggies dominated the Gamecocks, 12-6, winning three of the four events. Rebekah Chenelle tallied her team-high fifth MOP of the season after defeating Lauren Fabiano, 85-78, in Equitation over Fences. Avery Ellis leads the Horsemanship squad with a 7-2-1 mark on the season after outscoring Quinn Brandt, 75.5-73.5. The College Station, Texas, native also earned her second MOP of the season.

For the season, Madison Bohman holds the best record in Reining, 7-3, while notching a five-meet win streak from Sept. 23 to Oct. 26. In Hunt Seat, Chenelle, Alex Desiderio, and Brianna Peddicord each have seven victories in Equitation on the Flat, while Rachael Hake and Desiderio both hold an 8-2-1 mark in Fences.

The Tigers (5-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 12-6 upset at No. 1 Georgia on Feb. 10 to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Auburn dominated the Hunt Seat arena, winning 7-2, while also taking Fences, 4-1.

Previously this season, the Aggies and Tigers faced off at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Nov. 3 where Texas A&M won a thrilling, 9-9 (1520-1335.50) tiebreaker. The Maroon & White took Fences, 3-2, and Horsemanship, 4-1, with Caroline Dance and Bailey Cook leading the way for the Aggies after earning MOP honors in their respective events. Auburn closed the gap after taking Flat, 3-1. Haley Franc earned the sole point in Reining for A&M, before Darby Gardner forced a tie breaker in the final ride of the day by tying Alexa Rivard’s 70.5.