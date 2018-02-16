A&M equestrian targets Auburn for top 5 clash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M equestrian targets Auburn for top 5 clash

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team looks to take control in the SEC standings as they travel to No. 2 Auburn at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at the Auburn University Horse Center.

The Aggies (8-3, 3-1 SEC) are looking for their third-consecutive victory after previously defeating No. 8 South Carolina and then-No. 6 Fresno State. A victory would put Texas A&M first in the SEC standings with only one conference matchup remaining before traveling to the SEC Championships on March 30-31.

In their last outing, the Maroon & White met No. 8 South Carolina at One Wood Farm where the Aggies dominated the Gamecocks, 12-6, winning three of the four events. Rebekah Chenelle tallied her team-high fifth MOP of the season after defeating Lauren Fabiano, 85-78, in Equitation over Fences. Avery Ellis leads the Horsemanship squad with a 7-2-1 mark on the season after outscoring Quinn Brandt, 75.5-73.5. The College Station, Texas, native also earned her second MOP of the season.

For the season, Madison Bohman holds the best record in Reining, 7-3, while notching a five-meet win streak from Sept. 23 to Oct. 26. In Hunt Seat, Chenelle, Alex Desiderio, and Brianna Peddicord each have seven victories in Equitation on the Flat, while Rachael Hake and Desiderio both hold an 8-2-1 mark in Fences.

The Tigers (5-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a 12-6 upset at No. 1 Georgia on Feb. 10 to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Auburn dominated the Hunt Seat arena, winning 7-2, while also taking Fences, 4-1. 

Previously this season, the Aggies and Tigers faced off at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Nov. 3 where Texas A&M won a thrilling, 9-9 (1520-1335.50) tiebreaker. The Maroon & White took Fences, 3-2, and Horsemanship, 4-1, with Caroline Dance and Bailey Cook leading the way for the Aggies after earning MOP honors in their respective events. Auburn closed the gap after taking Flat, 3-1. Haley Franc earned the sole point in Reining for A&M, before Darby Gardner forced a tie breaker in the final ride of the day by tying Alexa Rivard’s 70.5.

  • SportsMore>>

  • A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-17 03:41:13 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-17 03:39:44 GMT

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

  • BU women's tennis continues home stand

    BU women's tennis continues home stand

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-17 03:38:35 GMT

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly