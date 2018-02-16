A&M MBB road trips to Arkansas

Texas A&M looks to start a new winning streak Saturday as the No. 21 Aggies visit Fayetteville, Ark., where they will face Arkansas at 3 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

The contest will be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg calling the play-by-play action and Jon Sundvold providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (17-9; 6-7 SEC) enters the weekend looking to sure up its NCAA Tournament resume with a win in a venue that has been historically tough on visitors. The Razorbacks are 13-1 in Bud Walton Arena this season with a +17.0 average margin of victory, including a +119 scoring margin in the first half.

The Aggies are currently ranked No. 18 in the NCAA’s RPI report with seven wins over top-50 opponents while navigating a challenging schedule that ESPN slots as the fourth-most difficult nationally.

Arkansas comes into Saturday’s contest having carded three straight wins over South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss to run the Razorback’s record to 18-8 this season with a 7-6 mark in SEC play. Senior guard Jaylen Barford sets the tone for the Arkansas attack as the Jackson, Tenn., native is tied for the SEC lead in scoring average during league play at 19.4 points per game.

Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 80-66 on Jan. 30 in College Station. During the victory, the Aggies saw five players reach double-digit scoring led by 16 points from TJ Starks, who went 4-fo-5 from 3-point range.