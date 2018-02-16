A&M MBB road trips to Arkansas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M MBB road trips to Arkansas

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M looks to start a new winning streak Saturday as the No. 21 Aggies visit Fayetteville, Ark., where they will face Arkansas at 3 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

The contest will be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg calling the play-by-play action and Jon Sundvold providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (17-9; 6-7 SEC) enters the weekend looking to sure up its NCAA Tournament resume with a win in a venue that has been historically tough on visitors. The Razorbacks are 13-1 in Bud Walton Arena this season with a +17.0 average margin of victory, including a +119 scoring margin in the first half.

The Aggies are currently ranked No. 18 in the NCAA’s RPI report with seven wins over top-50 opponents while navigating a challenging schedule that ESPN slots as the fourth-most difficult nationally.

Arkansas comes into Saturday’s contest having carded three straight wins over South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss to run the Razorback’s record to 18-8 this season with a 7-6 mark in SEC play. Senior guard Jaylen Barford sets the tone for the Arkansas attack as the Jackson, Tenn., native is tied for the SEC lead in scoring average during league play at 19.4 points per game.

Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 80-66 on Jan. 30 in College Station. During the victory, the Aggies saw five players reach double-digit scoring led by 16 points from TJ Starks, who went 4-fo-5 from 3-point range.

  • SportsMore>>

  • A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    A&M softball powers past Butler, Tulsa

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-17 03:41:13 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Aggie women's tennis travels to Metroplex for double header

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-17 03:39:44 GMT

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.

    More >>

  • BU women's tennis continues home stand

    BU women's tennis continues home stand

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-17 03:38:35 GMT

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>

    Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly