Aggie volleyball announces spring schedule

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team swept day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday, defeating Butler, 10-1, in 5 innings, and Tulsa, 7-0, behind an impressive offensive performance by Tori Vidales at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team aims to get back into the win column during its two-match road swing to the Metroplex this weekend.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis (2-4) continues its home swing with a pair of weekend matchups against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (CT) and No. 17 Miami on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.More >>
The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has kicked off their 2018 campaign with two victories, and looks to keep things rolling Sunday morning against the fourth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats at 10:30 a.m. CT.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders dropped the series finale with the Navarro Bulldogs 4-3 this afternoon in Corsicana. Levi David took the loss on the mound for the Highlanders.More >>
