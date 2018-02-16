Woman taken to hospital after being shot during dispute resoluti - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Woman taken to hospital after being shot during dispute resolution

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. 

Killeen police said that the shooting happened on Massey and Elkins Avenue Friday evening. 

Police said that several school-age children had a dispute earlier in school. Several adults and the children were at a home on the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue to resolve the issue. A gunshot was fired and struck at a 38-year-old woman. 

She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. 

