Woman taken to hospital after being shot during dispute resolution

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen police said that the shooting happened on Massey and Elkins Avenue Friday evening.

Police said that several school-age children had a dispute earlier in school. Several adults and the children were at a home on the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue to resolve the issue. A gunshot was fired and struck at a 38-year-old woman.

She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

