Hearing scheduled for man accused of murder in 2013

A hearing is scheduled for June for the retrial of a man found guilty of murder in 2013.

In 2013, a jury found Albert Love Jr. guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tyus Sneed and Keenan Hubert in 2011.

The Court of Appeals overturned Love's initial trial because McLennan County prosecutors attained text messages without a probable cause search warrant.

Instead, prosecutors obtained the 1,600 text messages through a court order which by law according to the court, wasn’t enough to gain access to communications done on a cellular system.

After the hearing today, KXXV spoke with Ariel Payan, the attorney representing Love and he told us they’re just in the beginning stages of the retrial set to start in late June.

A hearing to schedule the retrial is expected to happen on June 29.

"At this time like I said, we’re still waiting on discovery so we need to go through all of that before we decide what course of action we’re going to go from here but that’s the first step," said Payan.

Love Jr. had been found guilty by a jury of the deaths of Sneed and Hurbert. The two were killed while in a parked car.

