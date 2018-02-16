Four high school students arrested after 'threatening violence' at CTX high school

Four Lampasas High School students were arrested after making threats, according to a school official.

Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe said that four students were arrested by Lampasas police officers after making remarks 'threatening violence' at the school.

Roscoe said in press release that a student had reported the conversations to the high school's assistant principal.

"Administrators and teachers at all campuses have been meeting with students to explain the consequences that can occur if they make a threat against the school. However, it is important that this message is reinforced at home," said Rascoe. "Students need to know that it is never acceptable to even joke about threatening a school and that these matters are serious and will be pursued as such."

