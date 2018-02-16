Police arrest one suspect, search for another in burglary of museum

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection to the burglary of the Salado Museum.

Salado police said that Hector Balderas, 37, and Adrianna Mendez, 17, are charged with the Jan. 10 burglary of the museum.

Police said the two stole cash, electronics and a credit card.

Balderas was arrested and police are still searching for Mendez.

If anyone knows where Mendez is located, contact police.

