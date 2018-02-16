Software at CTX school to help first responders act quicker during an emergency

A Central Texas school district is using a software that compiles building information for police and fire departments to use during an emergency.

With the CommandScope incident pre-plan program, which was developed Chicago-based RealView, LLC, first responders can access aerial photos, site plans and floor plans on their laptops.

The software aims to help with emergencies ranging from an active shooter situation to a natural disaster.

“It cuts down on the response time. It cuts down on how they can act when they get there. It’s not going to get them here any faster. It’s just once they get here, they don’t have to ask that many questions. It’s right at their fingertips,” Robinson ISD Director of Special Programs David Wrzesinski said.

The software, which will cost the district $2,300 per year, also includes information about hazardous material information, shut-off locations, which can be updated periodically.

Robinson ISD is the first school district in Texas using the software.

