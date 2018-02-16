CTX school first in state to use software helpful for first responders during emergency

A Central Texas school district is the first in the state to use a software that compiles building information for first responders to use during an emergency.

With the CommandScope incident pre-plan program, which was developed by Chicago-based RealView, LLC, first responders can access aerial photos, site plans, hazardous information, and floor plans of buildings at Robinson ISD. In addition, contact information for administrators and maintenance staff is also included.

Robinson ISD Director of Special Programs David Wrzesinski said the technology will help officers and firefighters when they arrive to the scene to respond to emergencies.

"It will also give them instant access to our floor plans, and hazardous material information. All the things they might need to be able to assess and to attack any situation that happens in our campuses,” Wrzesinski said.

Robinson Police Department Chief Phillip Prasifka said the information included in the web-based emergency response technology is useful for emergency training and response.

“Time is critical and the more information that we have. It makes us more effective, makes our response much efficient and it allows us to be quicker,” Prasifka said.

Administrators and first responders will have access to CommandScope.

“When it comes situations of active shooters, speed is of the importance and how quickly enforcement law can get to the scene and how quickly they have information to deal with it. It makes a huge difference,” Wrzesinski said. “It cuts down on the response time. It cuts down on how they can act when they get there. It’s not going to get them here any faster. It’s just once they get here, they don’t have to ask that many questions. It’s right at their fingertips.”

The software, which will cost the district $2,300 per year, also includes information about hazardous materials on campuses, shut-off locations, which can be updated periodically.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.