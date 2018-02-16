Man sentenced to 520 years for sexual abuse of a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Wilford Hall Jr. (Source: McLennan County District Attorney's Office) Wilford Hall Jr. (Source: McLennan County District Attorney's Office)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

On Thursday, a Central Texas man was given a 520-year sentence and fine of $100,000 for the sexual abuse of a child in 2007, McLennan County District Attorney said. 

Wilford Hall Jr. received four life sentences each for one count of aggravated sexual assault. He also received six 20-year sentences, each sentence for 5 counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

An affidavit from 2015 says on October 28, 2007, Hall sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in the living room of his home. 

Hall was 36-years-old at the time of the abuse. 

