Man sentenced to 520 years for sexual abuse of a child

On Thursday, a Central Texas man was given a 520-year sentence and fine of $100,000 for the sexual abuse of a child in 2007, McLennan County District Attorney said.

Wilford Hall Jr. received four life sentences each for one count of aggravated sexual assault. He also received six 20-year sentences, each sentence for 5 counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

An affidavit from 2015 says on October 28, 2007, Hall sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in the living room of his home.

Hall was 36-years-old at the time of the abuse.

