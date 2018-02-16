Hillsboro ISD receives report of gun threat to high school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Hillsboro ISD receives report of gun threat to high school

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
HILLSBORO, TX (KXXV) -

Officials with Hillsboro Independent School District said there has been a report that a student is planning to bring a gun to the high school on Friday. 

In a Facebook post, the district said Hillsboro city police will be on campus and assisting in an investigation of the report. 

The district says all information is being taken seriously.

