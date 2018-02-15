DPS: Woman dies after getting hit by car in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

DPS: Woman dies after getting hit by car in Killeen

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
DPS said there will be more information released on Friday.
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Killeen on Clear Creek Rd. Thursday evening.

DPS said there will be more information released on Friday.

