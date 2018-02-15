DPS: Woman dies after getting hit by car in Killeen

Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.More >>