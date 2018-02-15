DPS identifies woman killed after getting hit by a car in Killeen

DPS said there will be more information released on Friday.(Source: Google Maps)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in Killeen on Interstate 14 near Clear Creek Road.

DPS said around 9 p.m., 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Waff, of Killeen, walked into the eastbound lanes in front of the oncoming 2004 Kia Optima.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

