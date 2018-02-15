Aggie women defeat Florida - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women defeat Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had a double-double and No. 17 Texas A&M rallied to defeat Florida 85-80 on Thursday night.

Howard's 3-point play with 7:34 to play started a 13-3 run that helped the Aggies (20-7, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) erase a seven-point deficit. Howard and Carter combined for 11 of the points with Howard's free throws making it 73-70 with 3:10 to play.

Carter's 3-pointer with a minute left gave the Aggies a six-point lead but the Gators got 3s from Paulina Hersler and Funda Nakkasoglu in the final minute. Texas A&M didn't seal the game until Khaalia Hillsman made two free throws with 3.3 seconds to play.

Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Danni Williams added 15 points for the Aggies.

Nakkasoglu hit five 3s and scored 24 points for the Gators (10-16, 2-11), who have had nine SEC games decided by 10 points or less. Haley Lorenzen added 22 poitns and Hersler had 15 with 11 rebounds.

