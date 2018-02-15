Veterans voice concerns to VA officials at town hall meeting

Several female veterans were also in attendance, asking for updates on services for women veterans. (Source: KXXV)

Dozens of veterans met with VA leaders in Temple Thursday night to address different concerns regarding the VA.

The VA hosts town hall meetings similar to this every few months.

"We're in the healthcare business. This is a people business. So it's important for us to come out, interact with our veterans face to face. They get to know who we are, we get to know who they are and work through their issues together," Christopher Sandles, Director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said.

Questions ranged from medications to veteran hiring guidelines to issues with restrictions to a specific gym at the VA.

"We have had a lot of issues that have been resolved when we come to the town hall meetings," Tim Kidder, a veteran, said.

Kidder and his wife attended Thursday's meeting to ask more questions, in hopes of getting more answers.

"One was my meds and the other is where my disability travel pay was going," Kidder said.

Several female veterans were also in attendance, asking for updates on services for women veterans.

"One in particular lack of providers for female veterans and that was addressed by the director," Adrienne Evans-Quickley, President of the Women's Army Corps of Veterans Association Chapter 94, said.

Director Sandles explained they are having a hard time staffing primary care doctors after people leave.

Evans-Quickley also asked for an update on the women's trauma recovery center that is moving to Waco.

"All veterans have a voice. All speak of their concerns and can get answers here. And we can hear each other and relate to what others are saying. Women veterans as well as men veterans," Yvonne Anthony Harrell, a member of the Women's Army Corps of Veterans Association Chapter 94, said.

Director Sandles promised to check on each veterans situation and get back to them.

"When I say I'm going to take a look at something, I do that," Sandles said.

Kidder said the follow up from VA staff is the most important thing.

" When they call us back up and say here's what we found out. This, this and that. And we're getting answers," Kidder said.

