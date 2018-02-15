Baylor baseball changes opening weekend opponent - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball changes opening weekend opponent

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball will switch opponents for this weekend’s season-opening series at Baylor Ballpark from Purdue to Houston Baptist. The change comes due to Purdue having travel complications with weather and flights.

BU and HBU will play Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT, Saturday at 3:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

