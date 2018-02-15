DPS: 60-year-old woman dies after one vehicle crash, not wearing seat belt

An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.
A national GoFundMe campaign for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has raised nearly half-a-million dollars in one day.
