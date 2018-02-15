DPS: 60-year-old woman dies after one vehicle crash, not wearing seat belt

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a 60-year-old woman died after a crash near Walnut Springs. They said she was not wearing her seat belt.

On Feb. 14, a 2004 Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on FM 203, about two miles north of Walnut Springs. The driver lost control of her vehicle at a curve - causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and roll over.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Angela Morgan of Walnut Springs.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.