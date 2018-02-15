Homeowner finds suspect who fled trooper dead inside home on Valentine's Day

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, prompting the trooper to chase after him. (Source: Google Maps)

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a man is dead after attempting to flee a trooper during a traffic stop.

DPS said that on Feb. 14. a trooper tried to pull over a 2001 Ford Mustang for a traffic violation on FM 1133 in Hill County. The driver did not stop and turned onto HCR 2221 in Aquilla.

When the driver made the turn, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, prompting the trooper to chase after him.

The trooper was not able to locate the suspect after the foot chase.

About an hour later, a homeowner in Aquilla found the suspect dead inside his home. DPS said that the death does not appear to be related to the crash.

The deceased suspect was identified as 31-year-old Miles McBrayer of Waco.

DPS is still investigating.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.