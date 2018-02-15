Baylor baseball opens season against Purdue

Feet to the fire, that's what Baylor's baseball team is doing this season opening against Purdue.

The Boilermakers had a 19 win swing last season and returned a whole host of talent, but then again so did the Bears.

After making a regional with a club loaded with playing freshman, Steve Rodriguez's team is ready for a deeper postseason run.

Sophomore left hander Cody Bradford is taking the mound for Friday's opener and he understands the stakes.

"Historically there have been some big names that have pitched here on Friday night so I'm excited."

But, in case you thought this was all serious business, Coach Rod was more than happy to provide a fun fact about he and Purdue head coach Mark Wasikowski.

"He and I were teammates on the 92 championship at Pepperdine."

When I asked if that gave the Bears a little added incentive to win?

"No, Woz and I have known each other for a long time. I think we're both looking for the same thing. It's trying to make sure our guys are playing well the first weekend."

Hopefully, Baylor will be the team playing better when first pitch is thrown Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. in the Baylor Ballpark.

